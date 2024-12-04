E-auction of sick business assets on dedicated platform may become compulsory
SummaryThe IBBI's new directive to list liquidation assets on baanknet.com aims to streamline auctions and enhance transparency. By centralizing information, the initiative is expected to increase bidder participation and improve recovery values for distressed assets.
New Delhi: Auction of assets like land, buildings, plant and machinery belonging to businesses getting liquidated is likely to see a wider public participation, with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) planning to make these transactions more mainstream.