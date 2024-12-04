E-auction of sick business assets on dedicated platform may become compulsory

Also read | Settle disputes by mediation: IBBI panel recommends

“At present, the portal allows a viewer to express her interest on an asset being offered under the IBC (Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code) auction module and the person will be contacted by those responsible for the auction. E-auction through this portal for companies going for liquidation under IBC may be mandated in the future," said the first of the two persons cited earlier, both of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity.