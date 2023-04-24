EbixCash and Survival Technology get SEBI nod to raise funds via IPO: Check details2 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 07:34 PM IST
The IPO consists of equity shares of face value of Re 1 each, which is a complete fresh issue of shares and the entire proceeds will go to the company.
EbixCash Ltd, a technology enabled provider of digital products and services has received final nod from Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), to raise ₹6,000 crore via an initial public offering (IPO). On March 9, 2022, the company submitted preliminary IPO papers to SEBI.
