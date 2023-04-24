The IPO consists of equity shares of face value of Re 1 each, which is a complete fresh issue of shares and the entire proceeds will go to the company. The book running lead managers (BRLM) for the issue are Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd, Equirus Capital Private Ltd, ICICI Securities Ltd, SBI Capital Markets Ltd and Yes Securities (India) Ltd. The registrar of the issue is Link Intime India Pvt Ltd.