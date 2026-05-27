Ebola update: Ugandan woman quarantined in Bengaluru tests negative

The woman from Uganda who was quarantined in Bengaluru over a suspected Ebola infection has tested negative, authorities confirmed. Had the result come back positive, it would have marked South Asia’s first Ebola case since 2014

The news comes a day after Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda said India had not reported any cases of the disease, which the World Health Organisation has declared a public health emergency of international concern.

The 28-year-old Ugandan national developed mild body ache, but is otherwise healthy, while results are awaited from tests of samples taken from her, added the source, who sought anonymity for lack of authorisation to speak to media.

Domestic media said test results were expected within a day or two for the traveller, who arrived in the southern city from the western industrial city of Ahmedabad on her journey from the East African country.

India has launched screening and surveillance measures at airports and other entry points, while issuing advisories on screening, quarantine, and other measures, Nadda said.

It has already urged citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan.

Health ministry closely monitoring situation Amidst the recent surge in Ebola virus cases in several parts of Africa, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is closely monitoring the evolving situation, sources said.

The Health Ministry, in coordination with the concerned State authorities, is maintaining close surveillance and all necessary public health protocols are being followed in accordance with WHO guidelines. At present, no case of Ebola virus disease has been confirmed in India.

Meanwhile, Vijayawada's Government General Hospital Superintendent A Venkateswara Rao said preparations are underway to handle any possible Ebola-related emergency.

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"At present, we started the Ebola ward with six to eight beds with all equipment... For the last two days, we have been organising awareness programmes for our staff nurses and sanitary workers... There is no recorded evidence of the Ebola infection with us. In future, depending upon the severity of the problem, we'll modify our arrangements... We are ready with oxygen, ventilators and everything. We are ready to tackle Ebola infection," said Rao.