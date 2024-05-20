Ebrahim Raisi dies in helicopter crash: What does Iranian President's death mean for India-Iran ties?
Iranian experts believe that Raisi's death won't change the India-Iran status quo since the Supreme Leader, not the President, determines the broader contours of Iran’s foreign policy.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 20, expressed grief over the demise of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a chopper crash. In his condolence message on X, formerly Twitter, Modi said India stands with Iran in ‘this time of sorrow’.