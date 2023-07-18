Gandhinagar: Odile Renaud-Basso, president of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), a multilateral development bank that funnels investments to build market economies, will be meeting Indian business leaders in New Delhi on Wednesday, 19 July. Renaud-Basso, the first woman to head the EBRD, will seek investments in countries where it operates, including Ukraine and other central European and Baltic states, eastern and south eastern European countries, Central Asia, South and Eastern Mediterranean regions and Africa. These regions provide huge opportunities for Indian companies to diversify as they search for new markets, Renaud-Basso said in an interview. Edited excerpts:

What kind of private sector participation are you looking for from India?

We want to accompany them with their investment in our countries of operation. We are willing to finance investment contracts with Indian companies in sectors like manufacturing, IT services, etc. We have quite a number of projects, so we need to explore. India has a very strong manufacturing capabilities, and a very strong IT services sector, pharma and agri sectors. There are a lot of opportunities for investment abroad (for Indian companies). We are looking at the energy sector, renewables. India has built very strong renewable capabilities, and production.

Can you tell us about your redevelopment work in Ukraine?

We are continuing to finance (redevelopment) in Ukraine. We want to help them to keep their economy functioning. We have financed SMEs, banks, public infrastructure, electricity and gas companies in order for them to provide the minimum level of services to the people. The economy has stabilized from the beginning of the war. When the war is over, the reconstruction effort will be important. There will be the need to build infrastructure, which will need to be completely sustainable. We also want to finance the private sector in Ukraine to kickstart economic activities. Hopefully there will be some foreign investors who will come to Ukraine because they have qualified people, and strong manufacturing capabilities.

How long will the reconstruction of Ukraine take?

It depends entirely on the circumstances. If we have a peace agreement soon, the reconstruction will be quicker. People then can trust to invest. It’s more of a grey situation (currently) where the conflict is frozen.

Uncertainties remain and uncertainties are not good (for business). It could take (at least) 10 years to reconstruct Ukraine after the war is over.

Will you invest in India sometime in the future?

Historically, EBRD was created to help post-Soviet countries and reach market equilibrium. There are other banks, MDBs, investing in India.