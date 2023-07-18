‘EBRD will help Indian firms diversify’1 min read 18 Jul 2023, 10:06 PM IST
Uncertainties remain and uncertainties are not good (for business). It could take (at least) 10 years to reconstruct Ukraine after the war is over.
Gandhinagar: Odile Renaud-Basso, president of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), a multilateral development bank that funnels investments to build market economies, will be meeting Indian business leaders in New Delhi on Wednesday, 19 July. Renaud-Basso, the first woman to head the EBRD, will seek investments in countries where it operates, including Ukraine and other central European and Baltic states, eastern and south eastern European countries, Central Asia, South and Eastern Mediterranean regions and Africa. These regions provide huge opportunities for Indian companies to diversify as they search for new markets, Renaud-Basso said in an interview. Edited excerpts:
