‘EBRD will help Indian firms diversify’

We are continuing to finance (redevelopment) in Ukraine. We want to help them to keep their economy functioning. We have financed SMEs, banks, public infrastructure, electricity and gas companies in order for them to provide the minimum level of services to the people. The economy has stabilized from the beginning of the war. When the war is over, the reconstruction effort will be important. There will be the need to build infrastructure, which will need to be completely sustainable. We also want to finance the private sector in Ukraine to kickstart economic activities. Hopefully there will be some foreign investors who will come to Ukraine because they have qualified people, and strong manufacturing capabilities.