India's e-bus market rebounds: Why Delhi is outpacing Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu

NEW DELHI : Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Odisha saw a significant rise in e-bus sales in the first half of FY26 (April-September) compared with sales in the same period last fiscal, propelling the country's total e-bus sales to rise 37% to 2,241, from 1,635 in the previous fiscal. This assumes importance as the government's focus is on electrifying public transport to reduce vehicular emissions, at a time when demand for e-buses has been shaky. The government's Vahan portal data showed that in the first half of this fiscal, Delhi's e-bus sales rose 69% to 938, the highest in the country. During the same period in the previous fiscal year, 555 e-buses were sold.

Maharashtra's e-bus sales increased 48% to 665 units, from 448 units in the previous fiscal year. In Tamil Nadu, 251 e-buses were sold within this period, much higher than the 5 units sold in the corresponding period of FY25.

Odisha's e-bus sales quadrupled to 125 in the first half of FY26 from 31 in the previous fiscal. E-buses are currently used for commutes within cities and in select areas for travel between cities, but only a few states have shown significant adoption of this clean method of public transportation.

The average price of an e-bus is about ₹1 crore. The subsidy expected under the PM E-Drive scheme is in the range of ₹25-35 lakh per bus, provided the manufacturer meets the localisation criteria.

Policy, infra push

A key factor determining the sales of e-buses is the availability of charging infrastructure in urban areas. India had approximately 29,200 public charging stations in August, according to a government disclosure in the Lok Sabha.

Charger-to-bus ratios are integral in the electrification of public transport, along with the integration of chargers at bus depots, domain experts said. "Global benchmarks show that countries with robust bus electrification programmes, like China, maintain a charger-to-bus ratio of ~1:3, whereas in India it is closer to 1:8-1:12, indicating the need for accelerated infrastructure rollout," said Randheer Singh, former director of electric mobility at the NITI Aayog, and currently the chief executive officer, ForeSee Advisors.

Key Takeaways India's total e-bus sales grew 37% to over 2,200 units in H1 FY26, reversing the marginal decline seen in the previous fiscal year.

Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Odisha were the primary drivers, with Delhi recording the highest sales at 938 units (69% growth). Tamil Nadu saw the most dramatic year-on-year increase.

The government is leveraging the PM E-Drive scheme, allocating 40% of the budget to reduce the upfront cost of 14,000 e-buses and planning support for 72,000 new public charging stations.

There is a clear strategy to boost e-bus use for intercity travel, with specific highway corridors, such as Delhi-Jaipur and Mumbai-Pune, being targeted for cost-reduction initiatives.

Domestic manufacturers still face localisation hurdles, necessitating recent rule tweaks. Critically, India’s e-bus penetration (7%) lags significantly behind Europe (14%) and China (50%), indicating a need for faster adoption as suggested by NITI Aayog.

Additionally, under the PM E-Drive scheme of the heavy industries ministry, the government is also planning to reduce the upfront cost of setting up more than 72,000 public charging stations across the country.

To promote intercity travel, the government plans to reduce the upfront cost of procuring e-buses for operation on select highway corridors, including Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Agra, Delhi-Chandigarh, and Mumbai-Pune.

According to Surya Khurana, managing director at bus operator FlixBus India, routes in the north, such as Delhi-Dehradun, Delhi-Chandigarh, Delhi-Agra, and Delhi-Jaipur, have seen the highest deployment. Meanwhile, in the South, corridors like Hyderabad-Vijayawada and Chennai-Pondicherry are emerging as popular early adopters.

"On these high-demand routes, charging infrastructure has grown in parallel with bus deployment and has not been a significant bottleneck for operators. That said, for longer-haul corridors such as Bengaluru-Hyderabad, additional charging capacity will be required. Here, faster charging technology will play a crucial role, since customer expectations in long journeys won’t allow for extended charging breaks," he said. The running cost of an e-bus is about 15% lower than that of its diesel counterpart, but this model would only be viable at scale, said Khurana.

Mint earlier reported about the government’s attempts to boost intercity e-bus travel and the identification of select highway routes.



India’s adoption of e-buses also assumes importance, as clean public transport is a crucial component of the country’s e-mobility policy. The government has allocated about 40% of the budgetary allocation— ₹4,391 crore—of the ₹10,900-crore PM E-Drive scheme towards reducing the upfront costs of about 14,000 e-buses.

E-bus adoption, manufacturing

The government has also floated a tender for the same, with a primary tranche of 10,900 buses to be tendered by Convergence Energy Services Ltd for five cities: Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Surat, and Bengaluru.



But the rise in e-bus demand comes amid persistent localisation challenges. The government, on 30 September, tweaked the localisation criteria under the PM E-Drive scheme to allow manufacturers importing rare-earth magnet-laden traction motors to do so without losing incentives.

Mint also reported earlier that Indian e-bus makers were facing localisation challenges, with only three e-bus manufacturers fitting the investment and localisation criteria under the government’s ₹25,938-crore production-linked incentive scheme for automobiles and auto parts (PLI-Auto). The three manufacturers are Tata Motors Ltd, Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles Ltd, and EKA Mobility.

Also Read | States may get fewer e-buses than they expect as demand surpasses target

In August, the government’s public policy think tank, NITI Aayog, recommended that the government immediately design a programme to introduce e-buses in five cities, as well as a blended fund to help lower the cost of capital for e-bus procurement. The Aayog did not mention the names of the cities.

The Aayog also pointed out in its August report that e-bus adoption in India, measured as a share of total buses sold, is lower than that in China and Europe. India’s e-bus penetration is about 7%, while that of Europe is about 14%, and China’s is 50%.