India's e-bus market rebounds: Why Delhi is outpacing Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu

NEW DELHI :Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Odisha saw a significant rise in e-bus sales in the first half of FY26 (April-September) compared with sales in the same period last fiscal, propelling the country's total e-bus sales to rise 37% to 2,241, from 1,635 in the previous fiscal.

This assumes importance as the government's focus is on electrifying public transport to reduce vehicular emissions, at a time when demand for e-buses has been shaky. The government's Vahan portal data showed that in the first half of this fiscal, Delhi's e-bus sales rose 69% to 938, the highest in the country. During the same period in the previous fiscal year, 555 e-buses were sold.