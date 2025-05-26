E-buses under PM E-drive to be used now for intercity, tourist travel
SummaryThe plan to roll out electric buses for intercity travel and tourism will be put into action after the competitive bidding for the selected cities is completed
Inter-city routes and tourist trails may open up for electric buses which are now confined to cities under a central scheme, two people familiar with the plans said.
