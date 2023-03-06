EC a slave of those in power, can never take away Shiv Sena from me: Uddhav3 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 12:23 AM IST
Dubbing the EC a ‘chuna lagav’ commission weeks after losing the party name and election symbol ‘bow and arrow’ to the faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Thackeray said the poll body can never take away the party from him.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday targeted the Election Commission over allotting the party's name and symbol to the rebel faction and termed the poll body a "slave" of people in power.
