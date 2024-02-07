'Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar': Sharad Pawar faction gets new name after EC setback
The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday allotted 'Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar' as name for the NCP faction led by former union minister Sharad Pawar, a day after the poll body ruled that Ajit Pawar's faction is the real NCP, news agency PTI reported.
"This was going to happen. We already knew this. Today he (Ajit Pawar) has choked Sharad Pawar politically. Only Ajit Pawar is behind this. The only one who should be embarrassed in this is the Election Commission. Sharad Pawar is a phoenix. He will rise again from the ashes. We still have the power because we have Sharad Pawar. We will go to the Supreme Court," Sharad Pawar camp leader Jitendra Ahwad told news agency ANI.
Meanwhile, the Ajit Pawar faction today filed a caveat application in the Supreme Court seeking a hearing in case the Sharad Pawar faction files an appeal against the election commission order officially recognising Ajit's faction as the real NCP. This came after the NCP faction led by Sharad Pawar said that it would approach the top court after the EC allocated the party name and symbol to the ‘rebel’ group.
