EC announces assembly election schedule for Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura

“The commission has prepared the schedule for holding general election to the legislative assemblies of Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura after taking into consideration all relevant aspects like climatic conditions, academic calendar, board examination, major festivals, prevailing law and order situation in these states, availability of central armed police forces, time needed for movement, transportation and timely deployment of forces and in-depth assessment of other relevant ground realities," the Election Commission said in a statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}