EC announces assembly election schedule for Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission on Wednesday announced the schedule for assembly elections for Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland.
Tripura will vote in a single phase on 16 February, while Meghalaya and Nagaland will vote on 27 February.
“The commission has prepared the schedule for holding general election to the legislative assemblies of Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura after taking into consideration all relevant aspects like climatic conditions, academic calendar, board examination, major festivals, prevailing law and order situation in these states, availability of central armed police forces, time needed for movement, transportation and timely deployment of forces and in-depth assessment of other relevant ground realities," the Election Commission said in a statement.
The Commission, after considering all relevant aspects has decided to recommend, to the governor of the states of Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura to issue notifications for general elections under the relevant provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, it added.
Each of the three states have 60 assembly seats and will have single-phase elections. The results of all three states will be declared on 2 March 2023.
Detailing the number of voters in the poll-bound states, chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar said, “There are more than 62.8 lakh electors combined in Nagaland, Meghalaya & Tripura including – 31.47 lakh female electors, 97,000 80+ voters, and 31,700 PwD voters. Over 1.76 lakh first-time voters to participate in the elections in 3 states."
While the term of the Nagaland assembly ends on 12 March, the tenure of the Meghalaya and Tripura assemblies end on 15 March and 22 March, respectively.
