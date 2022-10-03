EC announces bye-elections in six states on 3 November. Full schedule here

EC announces bye-elections in six states on 3 November. Full schedule here1 min read . 04:27 PM IST
According to the schedule, the notification for the bye elections will be issued on Friday and the last date for filing nominations is 14 October.
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Monday announced the schedule for bye-elections in seven assembly seats across six states. Voting would take place on 3 November and counting will done on 6 November, according to the schedule released by the Election Commission.
The assembly seats which will go for bye-elections are Mokama and Gopalganj in Bihar, Andheri East in Maharashtra, Gola Gokarannath in Uttar Pradesh, Admapur in Haryana, Munugode in Telangana, and Dhamnagar in Odisha.
The date of scrutiny of nominations and last date for withdrawal of candidature would be 15 October and 17 October respectively, the release stated.
The release also instructed the authorities to monitor the COVID situation in the respective states and adhere to COVID-appropriate behaviour during the conduct of the elections.
“During the process of bye election, there should be continued focus on the five-fold strategy, i.e. Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination and adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour. The district machinery should effectively monitor COVID situation and enforce the norms of COVID appropriate behaviour by prescribing requisite legal/administrative norms," the EC said in a statement.
