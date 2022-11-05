EC announces schedule for assembly bypolls in 5 states, Mainpuri LS seat in Uttar Pradesh

Bypolls on the Padampur seat in Odisha, Sardarshahar in Rajasthan, Kurhani in Bihar, Bhanupratappur in Chhattisgarh, and Rampur in Uttar Pradesh will be held on the 5 December along with the vacant Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat.
NEW DELHI The Election Commission on Saturday announced the dates for by-elections for vacant seats in five states.
The bypolls on the Padampur seat in Odisha, Sardarshahar in Rajasthan, Kurhani in Bihar, Bhanupratappur in Chhattisgarh, and Rampur in Uttar Pradesh will be held on the 5 December along with the vacant Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat.
The last date for filing of nominations is 17 November, while the date of scrutiny of nominations is 18 November. Candidates will have time till 21 November to withdraw their candidature.
The counting of votes will take place on 8 December.
“The Commission has decided to use EVMs and VVPATs in the bye-elections in all the polling stations. Adequate numbers of EVMs and VVPATs have been made available and all steps have been taken to ensure that the polls are conducted smoothly with the help of these machines," the Election Commission said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Gujarat will also hold the second phase of the Assembly polls on December 5, while the results for Gujarat as well as Himachal Pradesh will be out on December 8.
Check the complete schedule here:
1. Date of Issue of Gazette Notification is 10 November
2. Last date for filing nominations is 17 November.
3. Date of scrutiny for nominations is 18 November.
4. Candidates will be able to withdraw their candidature till November 21.
5. The date for polling is December 5
6. Date for counting votes is December 8.
In view of overall improvement in the situation of COVID country wide and in view of withdrawal of restrictive measure under D M Act by NDMA/SDMA, it has been decided to follow the advisories issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Government of India from time to time.
“During the process of bye-election, there should be continued focus on the five-fold strategy, i.e. Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination and adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour. The district machinery should effectively monitor COVID situation and enforce the norms of COVID appropriate behaviour by prescribing requisite legal/administrative norms," read the statement.
