EC announces SIR Phase-III in 19 states, UTs; excludes Himachal, J&K and Ladakh: Full schedule here

The Election Commission announced Phase III of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) across 19 states and Union Territories. Phase 1 was conducted in Bihar, between June and September 2025, ahead of the 2025 state Assembly Election, while Phase II was conducted in nine states and three UTs between October 2025 and February 2026.
In a press note on Thursday, the Election Commission said it has directed the conduct of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in 16 States and 3 Union Territories (UTs).
The poll body informed that the SIR of Electoral Rolls will cover the entire country in Phase-III. This, however, won't include Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.
"After considering the completion of Phase-II of the Census in these three State/UTs and due consideration of the weather in the upper reaches/ snow bound areas, SIR schedule for these three State/UTs will be announced later," the Election Commission's note read.
1. Odisha
2. Mizoram
3. Sikkim
4. Manipur
5. DNH & DD
6. Uttarakhand
7. Andhra Pradesh
8. Arunachal Pradesh
9. Haryana
10. Chandigarh
11. Telangana
12. Punjab
13. Karnataka
14. Meghalaya
15. Maharashtra
16. Jharkhand
17. Delhi
18. Nagaland
19. Tripura
As per the Election Commission's schedule, the SIR exercise will begin in May 2026 and conclude by December 2026.
The Election Commission also revealed the total number of voters in these 19 states and UTs. They were as follows:
|Name of the State/UT
|Number of BLOs
|Number of BLAs
|Electors (as on 12.05.2026)
|Andhra Pradesh
|46397
|68868
|41616061
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2288
|3131
|887607
|Chandigarh
|614
|1143
|518663
|DNH & DD
|488
|466
|427849
|Haryana
|20629
|12917
|20663155
|Jharkhand
|29571
|21644
|26489777
|Karnataka
|59050
|25284
|55574064
|Maharashtra
|97924
|96949
|98664413
|Manipur
|2996
|5003
|2091999
|Meghalaya
|3551
|0
|2343252
|Mizoram
|1353
|3430
|875004
|Nagaland
|2432
|2623
|1356858
|NCT of Delhi
|13026
|28881
|14823234
|Odisha
|38123
|8391
|33433659
|Punjab
|24453
|8547
|21456297
|Sikkim
|572
|681
|471094
|Tripura
|3356
|6757
|2897674
|Telangana
|35985
|25886
|33920705
|Uttarakhand
|11733
|21808
|7976466
|Total
|394541
|342409
|367387831
SIR Phase I and Phase 2
Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.<br><br> In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration. <br><br> Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience. <br><br> One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections. <br><br> When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand. <br><br> Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.<br><br> Connect with Akriti here<br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199">https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199</a><br> Twitter/X: <a href="https://x.com/AkritiAnand7">https://x.com/AkritiAnand7</a><br> Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.