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EC announces SIR Phase-III in 19 states, UTs; excludes Himachal, J&K and Ladakh: Full schedule here

Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Phase 3 will be conducted in 16 states and three Union Territories. 

Akriti Anand
Updated14 May 2026, 02:40 PM IST
EC announces SIR Phase-III in 19 states, UTs, excludes Himachal, J&K and Ladakh: Full schedule here
EC announces SIR Phase-III in 19 states, UTs, excludes Himachal, J&K and Ladakh: Full schedule here(PTI)
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The Election Commission announced Phase III of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) across 19 states and Union Territories. Phase 1 was conducted in Bihar, between June and September 2025, ahead of the 2025 state Assembly Election, while Phase II was conducted in nine states and three UTs between October 2025 and February 2026.

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Special Intensive Revision – Phase III

In a press note on Thursday, the Election Commission said it has directed the conduct of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in 16 States and 3 Union Territories (UTs).

The poll body informed that the SIR of Electoral Rolls will cover the entire country in Phase-III. This, however, won't include Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

"After considering the completion of Phase-II of the Census in these three State/UTs and due consideration of the weather in the upper reaches/ snow bound areas, SIR schedule for these three State/UTs will be announced later," the Election Commission's note read.

Which states/UT will hold SIR in Phase-III?

1. Odisha

2. Mizoram

3. Sikkim

4. Manipur

5. DNH & DD

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6. Uttarakhand

7. Andhra Pradesh

8. Arunachal Pradesh

9. Haryana

10. Chandigarh

11. Telangana

12. Punjab

13. Karnataka

14. Meghalaya

15. Maharashtra

16. Jharkhand

17. Delhi

18. Nagaland

19. Tripura

SIR in Phase-III Full Schedule

As per the Election Commission's schedule, the SIR exercise will begin in May 2026 and conclude by December 2026.

SIR in Phase-III Full Schedule

Total number of voters in these 19 states, UTs

The Election Commission also revealed the total number of voters in these 19 states and UTs. They were as follows:

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Name of the State/UTNumber of BLOsNumber of BLAsElectors (as on 12.05.2026)
Andhra Pradesh463976886841616061
Arunachal Pradesh22883131887607
Chandigarh6141143518663
DNH & DD488466427849
Haryana206291291720663155
Jharkhand295712164426489777
Karnataka590502528455574064
Maharashtra979249694998664413
Manipur299650032091999
Meghalaya355102343252
Mizoram13533430875004
Nagaland243226231356858
NCT of Delhi130262888114823234
Odisha38123839133433659
Punjab24453854721456297
Sikkim572681471094
Tripura335667572897674
Telangana359852588633920705
Uttarakhand11733218087976466
Total394541342409367387831

SIR Phase I and Phase 2

About the Author

Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More

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