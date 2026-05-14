EC announces SIR Phase-III in 19 states, UTs; excludes Himachal, J&K and Ladakh: Full schedule here

The Election Commission announced Phase III of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) across 19 states and Union Territories. Phase 1 was conducted in Bihar, between June and September 2025, ahead of the 2025 state Assembly Election, while Phase II was conducted in nine states and three UTs between October 2025 and February 2026.

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Special Intensive Revision – Phase III In a press note on Thursday, the Election Commission said it has directed the conduct of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in 16 States and 3 Union Territories (UTs).

The poll body informed that the SIR of Electoral Rolls will cover the entire country in Phase-III. This, however, won't include Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

"After considering the completion of Phase-II of the Census in these three State/UTs and due consideration of the weather in the upper reaches/ snow bound areas, SIR schedule for these three State/UTs will be announced later," the Election Commission's note read.

Which states/UT will hold SIR in Phase-III? 1. Odisha

2. Mizoram

3. Sikkim

4. Manipur

5. DNH & DD

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6. Uttarakhand

7. Andhra Pradesh

8. Arunachal Pradesh

9. Haryana

10. Chandigarh

11. Telangana

12. Punjab

13. Karnataka

14. Meghalaya

15. Maharashtra

16. Jharkhand

17. Delhi

18. Nagaland

19. Tripura

SIR in Phase-III Full Schedule As per the Election Commission's schedule, the SIR exercise will begin in May 2026 and conclude by December 2026.

SIR in Phase-III Full Schedule

Total number of voters in these 19 states, UTs The Election Commission also revealed the total number of voters in these 19 states and UTs. They were as follows:

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Name of the State/UT Number of BLOs Number of BLAs Electors (as on 12.05.2026) Andhra Pradesh 46397 68868 41616061 Arunachal Pradesh 2288 3131 887607 Chandigarh 614 1143 518663 DNH & DD 488 466 427849 Haryana 20629 12917 20663155 Jharkhand 29571 21644 26489777 Karnataka 59050 25284 55574064 Maharashtra 97924 96949 98664413 Manipur 2996 5003 2091999 Meghalaya 3551 0 2343252 Mizoram 1353 3430 875004 Nagaland 2432 2623 1356858 NCT of Delhi 13026 28881 14823234 Odisha 38123 8391 33433659 Punjab 24453 8547 21456297 Sikkim 572 681 471094 Tripura 3356 6757 2897674 Telangana 35985 25886 33920705 Uttarakhand 11733 21808 7976466 Total 394541 342409 367387831

SIR Phase I and Phase 2

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



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Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home EC announces SIR Phase-III in 19 states, UTs; excludes Himachal, J&K and Ladakh: Full schedule here