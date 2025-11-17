EC announces Special Revision of voter list in Assam: How it differs from SIR, and why it matters — 10-point explainer

The Election Commission ordered a 'Special Revision' of electoral rolls in Assam on Monday, 17 November. The final voters' list of Assam will be published on 10 February 2026, the poll panel said in a statement.

The announcement comes months ahead of the Assam Assembly election, scheduled for 2026.

1- Is it different from SIR? Officials said the ‘Special Revision’ stands somewhere between the annual special summary revision and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

"It is in a way an upgrade of special summary revision ... instead of enumeration forms, booth-level officers will verify electors on a pre-filled register," a senior functionary was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Last month, the Election Commission ordered the SIR for the following states: Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Puducherry, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep.

Among these, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and West Bengal will go to polls in 2026.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed the Election Commission's decision to undertake a Special Revision (SR) of the electoral rolls in Assam and assured the state government of its full cooperation.

''The Govt of Assam welcomes the Election Commission of India’s decision to undertake a Special Revision of the electoral rolls with 01.01.2026 as the qualifying date'', the chief minister posted on X.

3- What is the SR schedule? According to instructions issued by the poll panel for the Chief Electoral Officer of Assam, 1 January 2026, will be the qualifying date for the state to carry out the Special Revision.

According to the schedule, the door-to-door verification will take place from November 22 to December 20. The integrated draft electoral roll will be published on 27 December, and the final roll will be published on 10 February of the following year.

4- The Voters' Eligibility The election commission officials have to ensure that no eligible citizen is left out or no ineligible person is included in the Electoral Roll. During the exercise, the mandate for poll officials is that every eligible person, as per Article 326 of the Constitution of India and Section 16 and 19 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, is enrolled as a voter.

Any person is entitled to be a voter and, on application, to be registered in the electoral roll for that constituency if that person is:

a. Citizen of India;

b. Not less than 18 years of age as on 01.01.2026;

c. Ordinary resident of the constituency;

d. Not disqualified under any law; and

e. Not of unsound mind.

5- What is the CEO’s mandate? The CEO of Assam has to ensure:

-All the registered family members are kept in the same section and at the same place, and ensure no family is split up.

-Proper formation and reorganisation of sections and parts reflecting correct house numbers, whenever required.

-Polling stations are located on the ground floor/road entry level.

-100% removal of multiple entries/Dead electors/Permanently Shifted electors through Form-7.

-100% verification of polling stations and consultation with political parties for the rationalisation of polling stations.

- Entry of left-out/prospective electors in the database.

-Good quality of correct images as per ECI standards.

6- How will House-to-House Verification be done? The BLOs will collect the following information.

-Multiple entries/dead electors/permanently shifted electors.

-Correction entries.

-Prospective voters who are eligible to become voters by 1 January 2026

7- No Poll Station with 1200+ Votes Based on the enumeration, the officials will assess the need for new polling stations, considering that no polling station has more than 1200 electors, except with the prior approval of the Commission.

8-Aadhaar Numbers The applicant can voluntarily furnish his/her Aadhaar number in Form 6 and Form 8.

However, no application for inclusion of name in the electoral roll shall be denied, and no entries in the electoral roll shall be deleted for the inability of an individual to furnish or intimate an Aadhaar number.

9- Engaging Political Parties Election Commission officials will hold a meeting with representatives of political parties as soon as the revision schedule is announced.

10-The final publication The CEO has been asked to take prior written clearance from the Election Commission for the final publication of the electoral rolls.

The request for final publication shall be made to the Election Commission by the CEO by 14, February 2026

(With Agency inputs)