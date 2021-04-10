EC asks political parties to follow Covid protocols during public meetings

"In the said guidelines, it was inter-alia stated in Item no. 13(3) that the political parties and candidates concerned should ensure that all Covid-19 related requirements like face masks, sanitizers, thermal scanning etc are fulfilled during each of these activities. It was further stated that non-compliance of instructions during the period of the public interface will attract actions as per provisions of Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides invocation of Section 188 of Indian Penal Code, 1860 and as also specified in MHA Order no. 40-3/2020-DM-I(A). It would be recalled that Election Commission issued detailed guidelines for conduct dated 29.07.2020", read the letter.