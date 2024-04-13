Active Stocks
EC asks Prasar Bharati not to broadcast PM Modi-Bill Gates interaction: Report

Livemint

The Election Commission of India asked Prasar Bharati to not broadcast PM Modi-Bill Gates interaction on Doordarshan citing it to be a violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates in New Delhi. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates in New Delhi. (ANI) (HT_PRINT)

The Election Commission of India turned down Prasar Bharati's proposal to broadcast a conversation between PM Modi and Microsoft founder Bill Gates on Doordarshan and its several arms. According to an Economic Times report, the ECI did not formally reply to Prasar Bharati's proposal, but ‘informally’ expressed objection to the proposal as it would lead to the disturbance of a level playing field ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

(More to come)

Published: 13 Apr 2024, 04:27 PM IST
