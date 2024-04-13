Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  EC asks Prasar Bharati not to broadcast PM Modi-Bill Gates interaction: Report

EC asks Prasar Bharati not to broadcast PM Modi-Bill Gates interaction: Report

Livemint

The Election Commission of India asked Prasar Bharati to not broadcast PM Modi-Bill Gates interaction on Doordarshan citing it to be a violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates in New Delhi. (ANI)

The Election Commission of India turned down Prasar Bharati's proposal to broadcast a conversation between PM Modi and Microsoft founder Bill Gates on Doordarshan and its several arms. According to an Economic Times report, the ECI did not formally reply to Prasar Bharati's proposal, but ‘informally’ expressed objection to the proposal as it would lead to the disturbance of a level playing field ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

(More to come)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.