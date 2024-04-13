EC asks Prasar Bharati not to broadcast PM Modi-Bill Gates interaction: Report

The Election Commission of India turned down Prasar Bharati's proposal to broadcast a conversation between PM Modi and Microsoft founder Bill Gates on Doordarshan and its several arms. According to an Economic Times report, the ECI did not formally reply to Prasar Bharati's proposal, but ‘informally’ expressed objection to the proposal as it would lead to the disturbance of a level playing field ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}