EC asks Tejashwi Yadav to hand over voter ID card for probe as it is ‘not issued 'officially’

The Election Commission (EC) on Sunday asked RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to hand over a voter ID card, that he claimed to be in possession, for probe as it was “not issued officially”.

Advertisement

On Saturday, Tejashwi had demonstrated an online search, with the EPIC number, to claim that his name was missing in the draft electoral rolls published as part of special intensive revision (SIR).

The Sub Divisional Magistrate of Patna Sadar-cum-Electoral Registration Officer for Digha assembly constituency in a letter to the former deputy CM said: “Our preliminary investigation suggests that the EPIC number you mentioned at the press conference on August 2 was not issued officially. You are therefore requested to hand over the EPIC card in original for detailed investigation.”

"The EPIC number in the electoral rolls is the one that was submitted by the honourable leader of the opposition in his affidavit in the 2020 assembly polls. If he is in possession of another EPIC card with another number as well, then it is a matter of investigation," the district magistrate said.

Advertisement

EPIC number "changed" Tejashwi, leader of the opposition in the Bihar Assembly, had alleged that his EPIC number had been "changed", but District Magistrate Thiyagaraja SM repudiated the claim.

Meanwhile, spokespersons of the ruling NDA in Bihar – Ajay Alok (BJP), Neeraj Kumar (JDU) and Rajesh Bhatt (Lok Janshakti Party Ram Vilas), among others – demanded that a case be filed against Tejashwi.

He should be booked for having two EPIC cards, which is not allowed, they said.

Also Read | Gunmen kill parolee in Patna hospital; Tejashwi asks if anyone is safe in Bihar

The NDA spokespersons further said they want to know from RJD’s alliance partner Congress leader Rahul Gandhi whether this "fraud" by Tejashwi is the "atom bomb" he was threatening the EC with.

On Friday, Rahul Gandhi claimed that his party has an "atom bomb" of evidence to prove "vote chori" by the Election Commission for the BJP.