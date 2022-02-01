Exit polls banned: The Punjab Election Commission on Tuesday said that exit polls cannot be conducted and publicized in the state by means of print and electronic media or disseminated in any other manner from February 10 to March 7.

"Under provisions of section 126 A of the Representations of the Peoples Act, 1951 Exit polls cannot be conducted and publicized by means of print and electronic media or dissemination in any other manner starting from February 10th, 2022 at 7 AM to March 7th, 2022 at 6.30 PM," said S Karuna Raju, Chief Electoral Officer of Punjab.

The Election Commission has already banned exit polls between February 10 and March 7 this year with regard to Assembly Polls.

Raju today clarified further and said that display of any election matter including results of any opinion poll or any other poll survey in any electronic media is prohibited during the period 48 hours, including the hour fixed for conclusion of poll in each of the phases in connection with the elections.

The EC on January 28 banned exit polls for five states – Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur – that will witness elections in the coming days. "No person shall conduct any exit poll and publish or publicize by means of print or any other manner, the result of any exit poll," the commission said in an order.

The publishing of exit polls has been prohibited from 7.00 am on February 10 to 6.30 pm on March 7- i.e. during the polling period. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Punjab will go to polls in single phase on February 20.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.