Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >EC defers elections in 2 assembly seats in Bengal, 1 in Odisha

EC defers elections in 2 assembly seats in Bengal, 1 in Odisha

Premium
The poll panel has also decided to lift the model code from the three constituencies with immediate effect (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 08:29 PM IST PTI

The assembly polls in Jangipur and Samserganj constituencies of West Bengal and the bypoll for Odisha's Pipli seat were adjourned due to death of contesting candidates of recognised political parties

New Delhi: Citing coronavirus restrictions, the Election Commission Monday deferred elections for two assembly seats in West Bengal and the by-election for a seat in Odisha, all of which were scheduled for May 16.

New Delhi: Citing coronavirus restrictions, the Election Commission Monday deferred elections for two assembly seats in West Bengal and the by-election for a seat in Odisha, all of which were scheduled for May 16.

The assembly polls in Jangipur and Samserganj constituencies of West Bengal and the bypoll for Odisha's Pipli seat were adjourned due to death of contesting candidates of recognised political parties.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The assembly polls in Jangipur and Samserganj constituencies of West Bengal and the bypoll for Odisha's Pipli seat were adjourned due to death of contesting candidates of recognised political parties.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The polling was then slated for May 16.

"Commission after taking all material facts and inputs of chief electoral officer of West Bengal and CEO Odisha in consideration and taking note of lockdown and restrictions under Disaster Management Act, 2005...has decided to defer the scheduled poll...Fresh notification will be issued after assessing the pandemic situation," the EC said in a statement.

The poll panel has also decided to lift the model code from the three constituencies with immediate effect.

The poll code will come into force after fresh notifications for the three elections are issued. PTI NAB TIR TIR

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.