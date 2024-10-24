EC enforces exit poll ban ahead of Jharkhand, Maharashtra Assembly elections and bypolls

The Election Commission has prohibited the release of exit polls by media outlets or in any other manner during the Assembly elections in Jharkhand, Maharashtra and bypolls in two Parliamentary and 48 legislative constituencies

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published24 Oct 2024, 05:13 PM IST
EC enforces exit poll ban ahead of Jharkhand, Maharashtra Assembly elections and bypolls
EC enforces exit poll ban ahead of Jharkhand, Maharashtra Assembly elections and bypolls(PTI)

The Election Commission has prohibited the release of exit polls by media outlets or in any other manner during the Assembly elections in Jharkhand, Maharashtra and bypolls in two Parliamentary and 48 legislative constituencies under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, an official notification said on Monday, October 21, 2024.

“In exercise of the powers under sub-Section (1) of Section 126A of the R.P. Act, 1951, the Election Commission, having regard to the provisions of Sub-Section (2) of the said Section, hereby notifies the period between 7.00 A.M. on 13.11.2024 (Wednesday) and 6.30 P.M. on 20.11.2024 (Wednesday) as the period during which conducting and publishing or publicizing exit poll by means of the print or electronic media or dissemination in any other manner whatsoever, the result of any exit poll in connection with the aforesaid General and bye-elections, shall be prohibited,” the notification read.

Also Read | Maharashtra assembly polls: Shiv Sena (UBT) releases 1st list of 65 candidates

The notification further said that “displaying any election matter including results of any opinion poll or any other poll survey, in any electronic media, would be prohibited during the period of 48 hours ending with the hours fixed for the conclusion of the poll in connection with the aforesaid general and bye-elections.”

Also Read | Maha polls: Rift in MVA over seat-sharing? Uddhav Thackeray to hold crucial meet

"Any person who contravenes the provisions of this section shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term that may extend to two years, or with a fine, or both," the notification added.

Notably, it is a routine exercise by the EC during elections to ensure a level playing field.

Also Read | UP Assembly bypolls: Congress not to field candidates, to support SP nominees

It is important to note that Maharashtra Assembly elections will take place on November 20, while Jharkhand polls will be held in two phases – November 13 and 20. Results of both the Assembly elections will be announced on November 23. Bye-elections to 47 assembly seats and Wayanad Lok Sabha seat will be held on November 13.

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Oct 2024, 05:13 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaEC enforces exit poll ban ahead of Jharkhand, Maharashtra Assembly elections and bypolls

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.00
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    0.2 (0.13%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    271.40
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    2.75 (1.02%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    124.25
    03:59 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    0.65 (0.53%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    321.35
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -1.75 (-0.54%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Radico Khaitan share price

    2,294.30
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    60.4 (2.7%)

    Coforge share price

    7,698.95
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    140.5 (1.86%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,569.00
    03:29 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -3.35 (-0.13%)

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    6,249.55
    03:52 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -149.85 (-2.34%)
    More from 52 Week High

    VIP Industries share price

    471.90
    03:55 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -37.1 (-7.29%)

    Dr. Lal Pathlabs share price

    3,060.00
    03:29 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -192.5 (-5.92%)

    Hindustan Unilever share price

    2,502.95
    03:55 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -155.05 (-5.83%)

    Escorts Kubota share price

    3,498.60
    03:29 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -204.05 (-5.51%)
    More from Top Losers

    Adani Total Gas share price

    755.25
    03:57 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    54.8 (7.82%)

    ADANI WILMAR share price

    340.30
    03:53 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    21.4 (6.71%)

    Syngene International share price

    879.10
    03:29 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    42.95 (5.14%)

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    414.95
    03:55 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    18.25 (4.6%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,095.00450.00
      Chennai
      80,101.00450.00
      Delhi
      80,253.00450.00
      Kolkata
      80,105.00450.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.