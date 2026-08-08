EC extends Karnataka SIR enumeration deadline till 17 August; draft list to be released on 24 August

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended the deadline for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Karnataka, with the enumeration phase now scheduled to conclude on 17 August.

EC extends deadline for Karnataka SIR enumeration According to the latest schedule for the SIR exercise in the state, the draft voter list will now be made available on 24 August, news agency ANI reported. Additionally, electors will be able to file claims and objections between 24 August and 23 September. The notice phase for disposal of claims and objections will commence after the list is made public and will continue till 22 October.

The final electoral rolls are scheduled to be published on 27 October.

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Karnataka SIR flags missing electors Karnataka's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), in a press release, said 1,09,83,901 electors, or 19.81 per cent of the total 5,54,32,314, were categorised as absent, shifted, duplicate, dead or others (ASDDO).

As of 4 pm on Friday, 15,90,165 (2.87 per cent) electors were listed as absent or untraceable, while 66,14,954 (11.93 per cent) had permanently shifted. Another 16,34,326 (2.95 per cent) were reported dead, 6,96,536 (1.26 per cent) were already enrolled, and 4,47,920 (0.81 per cent) fell under the 'others' category.

Bengaluru Urban reported the highest number of ASDDO cases at 17,74,626, accounting for 44.13 per cent of its 40,21,039 electors before the SIR.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) South recorded 10,87,829 ASDDO cases, representing 50.72 per cent of its 21,44,784 electors.

As of 4 pm on Friday, 182 forms were awaiting digitisation, according to ANI.

The Election Commission had received 12,43,012 applications for inclusion, shifting/correction and deletion till Thursday. Of these, 3,83,345 applications were under Form 6 for inclusion of names in the voter list and 31,275 under Form 7 for deletion of names.

NDA alleges mass irregularities in Karnataka SIR While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has extended support to the SIR exercise in other states and Congress has been opposing it, the situation has been somewhat different in Karnataka, with a Janata Dal (Secular) and BJP delegation submitting a complaint to state CEO V Anbukkumar over "massive irregularities" in the ongoing SIR.

In July, the NDA leaders submitted a formal complaint and sought an immediate inquiry, along with door-to-door re-verification of all enumeration forms, PTI reported at the time. The leaders also called for strict action against all those involved and found responsible for these "irregularities."

In a letter, the leaders said, "We write to express serious concern over the massive irregularities in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Karnataka. The officials who are supposed to conduct the SIR are showing zero regard for the approved process, thereby undermining the very spirit of democracy."

The delegation included Union Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy, BJP's Pralhad Joshi and Shobha Karandlaje, Leaders of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly and Council R Ashoka and Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, and senior leaders from both parties. The delegation met CEO Anbukkumar and submitted the complaint.

The extended exercise is likely to remain closely watched as the Election Commission works to ensure the accuracy and integrity of Karnataka’s electoral rolls.