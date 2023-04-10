EC grants national party status to AAP, removes tag for TMC, NCP, CPI

EC grants national party status to AAP, removes tag for TMC, NCP, CPI1 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 08:14 PM IST
The Commission said the AAP has been named as a national party based on its electoral performance in four states -- Delhi, Goa, Punjab and Gujarat. The poll panel said that the status of NCP, CPI and the Trinamool Congress as national political parties would be withdrawn.
The Election Commission of India on Monday recognised the Aam Aadmi Party as a national party. The poll body also revoked the status of several prominent parties in the country. While some including the Trinamool Congress, Nationalist Congress Party and the Communist Party of India lost their ‘national’ tag, others had their state party status revoked in certain areas.
