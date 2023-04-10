Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  EC grants national party status to AAP, removes tag for TMC, NCP, CPI

EC grants national party status to AAP, removes tag for TMC, NCP, CPI

1 min read . 08:14 PM IST Edited By Anwesha Mitra
New Delhi, Apr 08 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses during the foundation stone laying of new building blocks at Rajkiya Sarvodaya Kanya/Bal Vidyalaya, at East Vinod Nagar, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

The Commission said the AAP has been named as a national party based on its electoral performance in four states -- Delhi, Goa, Punjab and Gujarat. The poll panel said that the status of NCP, CPI and the Trinamool Congress as national political parties would be withdrawn.

The Election Commission of India on Monday recognised the Aam Aadmi Party as a national party. The poll body also revoked the status of several prominent parties in the country. While some including the Trinamool Congress, Nationalist Congress Party and the Communist Party of India lost their ‘national’ tag, others had their state party status revoked in certain areas.

The Election Commission of India on Monday recognised the Aam Aadmi Party as a national party. The poll body also revoked the status of several prominent parties in the country. While some including the Trinamool Congress, Nationalist Congress Party and the Communist Party of India lost their ‘national’ tag, others had their state party status revoked in certain areas.

More to come…

More to come…

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP