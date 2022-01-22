Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
EC holds meetings to decide whether ban on physical rallies should continue

EC holds meetings to decide whether ban on physical rallies should continue

Election Commission of India 
1 min read . 12:31 PM IST Livemint

On January 15, the commission extended the ban until January 22.

 The Election Commission is holding a series of virtual meets on Saturday to decide whether the ban imposed by it on physical rallies and roadshows to prevent the spread of coronavirus should continue.

Announcing dates for elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur on January 8, the poll panel had announced a ban on physical rallies, road and bike shows, and similar campaigning events till January 15.

On January 15, the commission extended the ban until January 22.elc

It had, however, granted a relaxation for political parties to hold indoor meetings of maximum 300 people or 50 per cent of the capacity of the hall.

The poll panel is holding the virtual meets to seek inputs from the Union Health Ministry, experts, the five poll-bound states and respective state chief electoral officers to arrive at a decision, official sources said.

