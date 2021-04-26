EC in the dock over covid’s 2nd flare-up

Officials familiar with the functioning of ECI said that the poll watchdog told the high court that according to the covid-19 rules notified under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has the responsibility to ensure rules are followed. “Commission has always emphasised in its 21.8.2020 and all subsequent instructions that the state authorities shall ensure covid compliance in the matter of public gatherings, etc., for campaign purposes. At no occasion, the commission takes over the task of SDMA for enforcement of covid-19 instructions," it told the high court, according to officials who did not want to be named.