EC initiates delimitation of assembly, parliamentary constituencies in Assam

“As mandated under Article 170 of the Constitution, census figures (2001) shall be used for the purpose of readjustment of parliamentary and assembly constituencies in the state. Reservation of seats for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes will be provided as per Articles 330 and 332 of the Constitution of India," the poll panel said in a statement. “The Commission...has directed the Chief Electoral Officer of Assam to take up the matter with the state government to issue complete ban on creation of new administrative units w.e.f. January 1, 2023 till the completion of delimitation exercise in the State," it added.