EC initiates delimitation of assembly, parliamentary constituencies in Assam

During the exercise, will EC keep in mind physical features, existing boundaries of administrative units, facility of communication, public convenience and as far as practicable. Constituencies will be kept as geographically compact area
New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday said it has decided to initiate the delimitation exercise of assembly and parliamentary constituencies in Assam, and will use the 2001 census figures for the readjustment of seats. The move follows request received from the Union ministry of law and justice, it said.
“As mandated under Article 170 of the Constitution, census figures (2001) shall be used for the purpose of readjustment of parliamentary and assembly constituencies in the state. Reservation of seats for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes will be provided as per Articles 330 and 332 of the Constitution of India," the poll panel said in a statement. “The Commission...has directed the Chief Electoral Officer of Assam to take up the matter with the state government to issue complete ban on creation of new administrative units w.e.f. January 1, 2023 till the completion of delimitation exercise in the State," it added.
The Commission will design and finalise its own guidelines and methodology for the purpose of delimiting constituencies.
Once a draft proposal of delimitation of constituencies in Assam is finalized by the Commission, it shall be published in central and state gazettes, inviting suggestions/objections from the general public.
“In this regard, a notice will also be published in two vernacular newspapers of the state specifying the date and venue for public sittings to be held in the state," the poll panel said.