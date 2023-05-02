Home / News / India /  EC issues advisory ahead of Karnataka polls, warns parties, star campaigners to ‘exercise restraint'
EC issues advisory ahead of Karnataka polls, warns parties, star campaigners to ‘exercise restraint'

2 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 08:05 PM IST Edited By Anwesha Mitra
Haveri, May 02 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah holds a road show Ranebennur assembly constituency ahead of Karnataka assembly elections in Haveri district, Karnataka on Monday. (ANI Photo) (Amit Shah Twitter)Premium
Haveri, May 02 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah holds a road show Ranebennur assembly constituency ahead of Karnataka assembly elections in Haveri district, Karnataka on Monday. (ANI Photo) (Amit Shah Twitter)

The Election Commission on Tuesday issued an advisory to political parties and their star campaigners, asking them to exercise caution and restraint in their utterances during campaigning in Karnataka and not to vitiate the election atmosphere.

As the Karnataka Assembly elections near, the Election Commission has issued an advisory urging political parties and their star campaigners to “exercise caution and restraint in their utterances". The poll body has also directed CEOs to ensure compliance and initiate “appropriate and timely action". Both BJP and Congress delegations have met with the EC in the past few days to flag various remarks made amid the poll campaign. 

“Political parties and candidates advised to exercise caution and restraint in their utterances to maintain high standard of discourse; raise ‘issue’ based debates, provide pan India perspective and depth to local discourse," the EC wrote on Tuesday.

It cited instances of "inappropriate vocabulary and language" being used by 'star campaigners' ahead of the state elections. The advisory also invited the attention of political parties to the Model Code of Conduct and other statutory provisions that are currently in effect.

Earlier in the day, the BJP had met with the Election Commission, accusing the opposition party of resorting to politics of appeasement and division. The delegation cited the Congress's promise of tough action against Bajrang Dal and its leader Priyank Kharge calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi "nalayak".

Union minister Piyush Goyal - who led the BJP delegation - said that every "objectionable" comment and action of the Congress aimed at dividing the society was taken up.

Meanwhile, a Congress team also met with EC officials in Delhi and accused Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief J P Nadda and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of making “hate speeches". 

"The home minister says such things which polarise the country and create division in society..., neither the Constitution provides for such a thing nor does the oath they take while assuming the high office. We have pointed this out to the Election Commission," Tankha told reporters after the meeting. 

(With inputs from agencies)

