EC issues advisory ahead of Karnataka polls, warns parties, star campaigners to ‘exercise restraint'2 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 08:05 PM IST
The Election Commission on Tuesday issued an advisory to political parties and their star campaigners, asking them to exercise caution and restraint in their utterances during campaigning in Karnataka and not to vitiate the election atmosphere.
As the Karnataka Assembly elections near, the Election Commission has issued an advisory urging political parties and their star campaigners to “exercise caution and restraint in their utterances". The poll body has also directed CEOs to ensure compliance and initiate “appropriate and timely action". Both BJP and Congress delegations have met with the EC in the past few days to flag various remarks made amid the poll campaign.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×