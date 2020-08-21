NEW DELHI : Election Commission on Friday issued guidelines for the conduct of general elections, by-elections amid spike in covid-19 cases across the nation as the country as become the third worst-hit nation in coronavirus cases after US, Brazil.

The election panel said after onset of COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) have issued guidelines from time to time. In their latest circular dated 29th July, 2020, the home ministry has issued comprehensive guidelines, directives to be followed countrywide.

The commission said keeping in view, the panel has framed some guidelines with respect to key activities of the conduct of elections, considering the upcoming general elections and bye-elections in various states/UTs during the period of COVID-19 .

The election commission said candidates can file nomination online, people will to wear face masks, option of postal ballot facility has been extended to the electors who are marked as 'persons with disabilities', people above age of 80 years, people employed in notified essential services and who are COVID-19 positive or possibly infected.

Following are the general gridlines to be followed during the election process:

The election commission said every person shall wear face masks during election related activities

Thermal scanning of all persons should be carried out at the entry of premises used for election purpose

Sanitizer, soap, and water should we made available at the entry of the of premises used for election purpose

Social distancing shall be maintained as per the extent Covid-19 guidelines the state government and ministry of home affairs

Large halls should be identified and utilized for the election process to endure social distancing norms.

Adequate number of vehicles should be mobilized for the movement of polling personals, security forces evolved in the electoral process to ensure the compliance of Covid-19 guidelines

The commission further said nodal health officer shall be designated for the State, the District and the Assembly Constituency to oversee COVID-19 related arrangements and, preventive measures during entire electoral process.

Mandatory sanitization of polling station, preferably, a day before the poll.

Thermal checking of voters at entry point of polling station location/ Polling station, either by polling staff or Para Medical staff or Asha worker.

Help Desk for distribution of token to the voters of first come first basis so that they do not wait in the queue.

Earmarking circle for 15-20 persons of 2 yards (6 feet) distance for voters standing in the queue depending on the availability of space. There shall be three queues each, for male, female, and PwD/ Senior citizen voters.

