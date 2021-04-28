OPEN APP
The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced a three-layer plan on Wednesday to ward off the threat of coronavirus during the counting of votes for assembly elections, ordering more counting halls, banning public gatherings outside centres and allowing entry to candidates or polling agents only if they are fully vaccinated or have a covid negative report.

The counting for state polls in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry is scheduled for 2 May amid an alarming surge in infections that has overwhelmed the country’s healthcare infrastructure. In addition, results to byelections in various states and local body polls in Uttar Pradesh will also be announced on the same day.

“Based on broad guidelines, a detailed covid-19 related comprehensive plan for counting arrangements will be prepared at the state level, taking local conditions into account," EC said in a statement.

The broad guidelines appoint the district election commission as the nodal officer at each counting centre, which will have to obtain a compliance certificate from the concerned health authorities.

