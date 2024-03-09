The Election Commission of India (ECI) clarified on Friday that no dates have been announced yet for Lok Sabha elections.

EC on Lok Sabha polls 2024 schedule: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has debunked rumors circulating on WhatsApp regarding the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections. On Friday, the ECI clarified that no official dates have been announced yet for the elections.

The commission emphasised that any information regarding election dates will be communicated through a press conference. This clarification serves to address concerns about misinformation spreading through social media platforms like WhatsApp.

"A fake message is being shared on WhatsApp regarding the schedule for #LokSabhaElections2024 #FactCheck: The message is #Fake. No dates have been announced so far by #ECI. The Election Schedule is announced by the Commission through a press conference. #VerifyBeforeYouAmplify," ECI said in a post on X.

