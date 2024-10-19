EC orders removal of Jharkhand acting DGP ahead of polls, cites history of complaints during previous elections
1 min read
19 Oct 2024, 03:06 PM IST
Livemint
EC orders removal of acting DGP of poll-bound Jharkhand due to history of complaints against him in previous elections: Sources.
EC orders removal of acting DGP of poll-bound Jharkhand due to history of complaints against him in previous elections: Sources.
Catch all the Business News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.