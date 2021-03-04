Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >EC petitioned to remove PM's photo from COVID-19 vaccine certificate

EC petitioned to remove PM's photo from COVID-19 vaccine certificate

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a webinar on implementation of budget in education sector, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Wednesday.
1 min read . 08:53 PM IST PTI

In the brief letter, Midhun Shah, who is also the state co-coordinator of the Kerala State Youth Commission, pointed out that the model code of conduct was already in force in the southern state, where Assembly election is scheduled on April 6

Thiruvananthapuram: A Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) leader on Thursday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission demanding the removal of the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the COVID-19 vaccination certificate, issued to people in poll-bound Kerala.

Thiruvananthapuram: A Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) leader on Thursday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission demanding the removal of the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the COVID-19 vaccination certificate, issued to people in poll-bound Kerala.

In the brief letter, Midhun Shah, who is also the state co-coordinator of the Kerala State Youth Commission, pointed out that the model code of conduct was already in force in the southern state, where Assembly election is scheduled on April 6.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Govt rolls out Aadhaar-based driving license and registration services: All you need to know

1 min read . 08:44 PM IST

I&B minister dispels myths around new rules in meeting with OTT players

2 min read . 08:39 PM IST

RBI to conduct simultaneous sale-purchase of govt securities next week

1 min read . 08:38 PM IST

Serum Institute writes to PMO proposing reforms in drug regulatory system

2 min read . 08:35 PM IST

In the brief letter, Midhun Shah, who is also the state co-coordinator of the Kerala State Youth Commission, pointed out that the model code of conduct was already in force in the southern state, where Assembly election is scheduled on April 6.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Govt rolls out Aadhaar-based driving license and registration services: All you need to know

1 min read . 08:44 PM IST

I&B minister dispels myths around new rules in meeting with OTT players

2 min read . 08:39 PM IST

RBI to conduct simultaneous sale-purchase of govt securities next week

1 min read . 08:38 PM IST

Serum Institute writes to PMO proposing reforms in drug regulatory system

2 min read . 08:35 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"The certificate, issued for receiving the free COVID-19 vaccine in the state, carries photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and excerptsof his speech. As it may influence the election procedure, I request you to take necessary steps to remove it," he said. Shah later said that the complaint was lodged based on the provisional certificate which he got after receiving the shot at a vaccination centre here this morning.

"As the state-coordinator of the Youth Commission, I received the first dose of the vaccine this morning. I was surprised to see the Prime Minister's colour photo and wordings in it. I feel it is a violation of model code of conduct and so approached the EC seeking its removal," he told PTI.

The EC had on Wednesday directed all petrol outlets and other agencies to remove hoardings advertising central government schemes and carrying images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, from the premises within 72 hours, citing violation of the model code of conduct.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.