Assembly Elections Schedule: The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced election schedule for five states, Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and UP.

The election will be completed in seven phases and first will begin from 10 February. Counting of votes will take place on March 10.

LIVE: Assembly polls to Goa, Punjab, Manipur, UP, Uttarakhand

- First phase will begin from 10 February and counting will take place on 10 March, 2022.

- Uttar Pradesh will go to poll in 7 phases from 10th Feb to 7th March.

- Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa to vote on 14th February and Manipur to vote on 27th Feb and 3 March.

- Elections in Manipur will take place in two phases.

- Elections in all five state will be completed in seven states.

- No roadshows, padyatras, cycle or bike rallies and processions shall be allowed till 15th January; situation to be reviewed and fresh instructions to be issued later: CEC Sushil Chandra

- Our cVIGIL application should be used by voters to report any incident of violation of the Model Code of Conduct, distribution of money & freebies. Within 100 minutes of complaint, ECI officials will reach the place of offence.

- All election officials and employees will be considered as frontline workers and all eligible officers will be vaccinated with 'precautionary dose'.

- Model Code of Conduct (MCC) comes into effect immediately from announcement of the schedules. Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for ensuring the effective implementation of the MCC guidelines. Any violation of these guidelines will be strictly dealt with.

- It is mandatory for political parties to upload on their website detailed information regarding individuals with pending criminal cases selected as poll candidates. They will also have to give a reason to select the candidate: CEC Sushil Chandra

- EVMs and VVPATs will be utilized in all the polling stations. Election Commission has already made arrangements to ensure an adequate number of EVMs and VVPATs for the smooth conduct of elections.

- All polling stations will be equipped with Covid-mitigation facilities including sanitisers and masks; number of booths increased.

- More than 18 crore voters, including over 8.5 crore women, will be eligible to vote in five state assembly polls.

- We aim to conduct Covid-safe elections in five states with maximum voter participation with extensive preparations: Election Commission

- ECI has mandated that at least one polling station managed exclusively by women shall be set up in every Assembly constituency. Our officers have identified much more than that. There're 690 Assembly seats but we are setting up 1620 such polling booths.

The year 2022 will also see Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat going to the polls. The elections will be a litmus test for the ruling BJP, which is in government in four of the five states going to poll in the next few months.

New challengers like Samajwadi Party (SP) in UP and Trinamool Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Goa will try to make the best of the anti-incumbency in these states.

