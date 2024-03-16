Active Stocks
Fri Mar 15 2024 15:59:42
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 141.55 -0.67%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 265.55 -0.38%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 419.55 -0.06%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 316.00 -1.94%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,452.20 -0.25%
Business News/ News / India/  CEC Rajiv Kumar reacts to 'friend' Arun Goel's sudden resignation: 'Dissent in commission...'
BackBack

CEC Rajiv Kumar reacts to 'friend' Arun Goel's sudden resignation: 'Dissent in commission...'

Akriti Anand

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar thanked his predecessors and noted that there's one “sound tradition” in the commission that “dissent within commission is encouraged”.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rajiv Kumar Chief Election Commissioner of India speaks During the press conference announcing the Dates for the upcoming General Lok Sabha Election at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, March 16, 2024. (Hindustan Times)Premium
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rajiv Kumar Chief Election Commissioner of India speaks During the press conference announcing the Dates for the upcoming General Lok Sabha Election at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, March 16, 2024. (Hindustan Times)

In his first reaction to the abrupt resignation by Arun Goel as the Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar, the Chief Election Commissioner, said on Saturday that "Mr Arun was a distinguished team member of our team". He said said Goel's "personal space" should be respected.

Calling Goel his "friend", Kumar said, "I thoroughly enjoyed working with him all the time."

"But in every institution, somebody will have to be given personal space and I am sure that the personal space should not be touched and one should not be insensitive to ask personal questions. If he had personal reasons, it is fine, you must respect it," Rajiv Kumar said.

ALSO READ: Why did election commissioner Arun Goel resign out of the blue ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls?

He thanked his predecessors and noted that there's one “sound tradition" in the commission that "dissent within commission is encouraged".

Kumar said that "...because it's such a complicated exercise in the world...three minds are always better than one. We discuss, we sleep over issues, we take time...and you must keep those around you who criticises you."

Rajiv Kumar was speaking at a press conference on Saturday held to announce the schedule for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The polls will be held in seven phases. The first phase will be held on April 19. The second phase will be held on April 26 and the third phase on May 7 covering 12 states and union territories, the Election Commission announced.

Arun Goel resigned as the Election Commissioner earlier in March, just ahead of Lok Sabha polls.  He had assumed charge as Election Commissioner on November 21, 2022. He is an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 1985 batch, Punjab cadre.

Former IAS officers Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Sandhu were appointed as election commissioners on Thursday. A selection committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recommend their names.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 16 Mar 2024, 06:49 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App