CEC Rajiv Kumar reacts to 'friend' Arun Goel's sudden resignation: 'Dissent in commission...'
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar thanked his predecessors and noted that there's one “sound tradition” in the commission that “dissent within commission is encouraged”.
In his first reaction to the abrupt resignation by Arun Goel as the Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar, the Chief Election Commissioner, said on Saturday that "Mr Arun was a distinguished team member of our team". He said said Goel's "personal space" should be respected.