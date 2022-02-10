The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday revised Assembly elections dates for Manipur. Now, voting for the first phase of elections will take place on Feb 28 instead of Feb 27. And, the second phase of voting will happen on March 5 instead of March 3.

This is the second time the commission has revised the dates for assembly polls announced earlier.

Within days of announcing the schedule, the EC had revised date for polls in Punjab. Here, the election was scheduled for February 14 but later scheduled to February 20.

Today, first phase of polling concluded in Uttar Pradesh.

