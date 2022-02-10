OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  EC revises assembly poll dates for Manipur. Details here
Listen to this article

The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday revised Assembly elections dates for Manipur. Now, voting for the first phase of elections will take place on Feb 28 instead of Feb 27. And, the second phase of voting will happen on March 5 instead of March 3.

This is the second time the commission has revised the dates for assembly polls announced earlier. 

Within days of announcing the schedule, the EC had revised date for polls in Punjab. Here, the election was scheduled for February 14 but later scheduled to February 20. 

Today, first phase of polling concluded in Uttar Pradesh. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout