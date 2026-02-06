EC revises timeline for SIR of Uttar Pradesh voter list, extends deadline for filing claims and objections

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has revised the timeline for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh, with 1 January 2026 set as the eligibility date. The window for submitting claims and objections will now run from 6 January to 6 March 2026, while the final electoral roll will be published on 10 April 2026.

The ECI has also directed that the revised schedule be notified in the State Gazette and widely publicised.

Earlier, the final voter list was scheduled to be released on 6 March. The Commission said the updated rolls will now be published on 10 April instead.

In a directive issued to the state’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Thursday, the ECI said it had reviewed a proposal submitted on 2 February and, “upon consideration of other relevant factors”, decided to modify the ongoing SIR timeline.

Uttar Pradesh CEO Navdeep Rinwa told reporters in Lucknow that the Commission has extended the deadline for filing claims and objections by a month, till 6 March. He said the SIR exercise began on 27 October last year, and the draft electoral roll was published on 6 January after completion of the enumeration phase.

Under the original schedule, claims and objections were to be filed between 6 January and 6 February. However, following a meeting with recognised national and state political parties on 27 January, during which several parties sought additional time, a proposal was sent to the ECI, Rinwa said.

“The EC has decided to extend the last date for filing claims and objections from 6 February to 6 March. This gives voters another month to submit Form 6 for inclusion of names, Form 7 for deletion, and applications for corrections or objections,” he said.

Rinwa added that the deadline for disposal of notices related to mapping discrepancies has also been extended from 27 February to 27 March, with final resolution of such cases now continuing till 27 March.

The CEO said a large number of applications have been received during the revision exercise. Between 27 October and 6 January, around 16.18 lakh Form-6 applications and 49,399 Form-7 applications were submitted. From 6 January to 4 February, over 37.8 lakh Form-6 applications were received, while 82,684 Form-7 applications were filed between 6 January and 5 February.