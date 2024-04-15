EC seizes record ₹4,650 crore before first phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

The Enforcement agencies have made a record seizure of over ₹4,650 crores before the first phase of polling for the 18th Lok Sabha elections , said the Election Commission of India on Monday, adding that 45% of the seizures are of drugs and narcotics.

“With general elections 2024 underway, ECI is on track for the highest-ever seizures of inducements recorded in the 75-year history of Lok Sabha elections in the country," it said in an official statement.

This marks a sharp increase over ₹3,475 crores seized during the entire 2019 Lok Sabha election. The EC stated that Rs100 crore seizure was made each day since March 1 this year.

The seizures have been possible by comprehensive planning, scaled up collaboration and unified deterrence action from agencies, proactive citizen participation and optimal engagement of technology, the poll panel said.

Voting for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases with the first phase scheduled on April 19. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission also seized ₹45.59 crore cash and alcohol worth over ₹151 crore and 1,650 FIRs with regard to seizures have been booked in Karnataka since the model code of conduct came into effect on March 16. The total seizures so far is worth ₹345.89 crore.

Since the model code of conduct came into force, the flying squads, static surveillance teams and police authorities have seized ₹46.59 crore cash, liquor bottles worth over ₹151 crore, narcotic substances worth ₹9.93 crore, gold worth ₹56.86 crore and freebies worth ₹7.73 crore among other seizures, the office of Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer said.

The Excise Department has booked 2,086 heinous cases, 2,707 cases for breach of license conditions, 123 NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) and 13,833 cases under Section 15 (a) of Karnataka Excise Act 1965 and also 1,263 different types of vehicles have been seized.

