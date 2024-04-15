EC seizes record ₹4,650 crore before first phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024
The Election Commission of India seized record ₹4,650 crore before first phase, ₹100 seized each day from March 1, the poll panel said.
The Enforcement agencies have made a record seizure of over ₹4,650 crores before the first phase of polling for the 18th Lok Sabha elections, said the Election Commission of India on Monday, adding that 45% of the seizures are of drugs and narcotics.
