EC asks states to plug inflow of illicit liquor, cash and freebies for free, peaceful elections
The Election Commission on Wednesday held a meeting with the chief secretaries and directors general of police of all states and Union territories as well as the heads of central agencies to ensure peaceful and inducement-free Lok Sabha polls
