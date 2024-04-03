The Election Commission on Wednesday held a meeting with the chief secretaries and directors general of police of all states and Union territories as well as the heads of central agencies to ensure peaceful and inducement-free Lok Sabha polls

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar directed the top officials of states/UTs to keep strict vigil along interstate and international borders to plug the inflow of illicit liquor, cash, drugs, arms and freebies to ensure free and peaceful General Elections 2024.

The purpose of the combined review was to bring all concerned stakeholders together on the same platform for seamless coordination and cooperation amongst officials of the neighbouring states/UTs along with central agencies guarding the borders. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kumar called upon all stakeholders to work together seamlessly to uphold the integrity of the electoral process and ensure a level playing field. He directed States/UTs to ensure that every voter can exercise their right to vote without fear or intimidation.

The commission also underscored the importance of strict vigilance to curb the movement of contraband items, including narcotics, liquor, arms, and explosives across international borders and directed for identification of exit and entry points for the movement of liquor and cash along the borders, curbing of illegal Ganja cultivation in some states.

Regarding the Law and Order situation, the EC directed the states to create integrated check posts at International and Inter-state borders for strict surveillance and asked to seal the inter-state borders to prevent bogus voting during the last 48 hours. The EC further ordered strict vigil along helipads, airports, bus stations and railway stations.

The meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with ECs Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu was attended by top officials from States/UTs and central agencies guarding the borders.

