The results of by-elections that were held in three parliamentary constituencies and 30 assembly constituencies on October 30 will be announced today. The results will be available on the official website of the election commission.

The election commission decided to hold the bye-elections to fill vacancies. It said in a press release on September 28, "The Commission has reviewed the situations related to the pandemic, flood, festivals, cold conditions in certain regions, feedback from concerned States/UT and taken into consideration all facts and circumstances and it has decided to hold bye-elections to fill vacancies …."

These are the 3 parliamentary constituencies, 30 assembly constituencies were by-elections were held:

The three parliamentary constituencies which went to polls on Oct 30 were in the UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh held an election in its Badvel (SC) constituency.

Assam held elections in five assembly constituencies Gossaigaon, Bhabanipur, Tamulpur, Mariani and Thowra.

Bihar held elections on two seats namely Kusheshwar Asthan (SC) and Tarapur.

Haryana held an election in the Ellenabad assembly seat.

Himachal Pradesh held polls on three seats in Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai.

Karnataka held polls on two seats namely Sindgi and Hangal.

Madhya Pradesh held elections on Prithvipur, Raigaon (SC), Jobat (ST) seats. Maharashtra held polls in Deglur (SC) seat.

Meghalaya held assembly bye-polls for the Mawryngkneng (ST), Mawphlang (ST) and Rajabala constituencies.

Mizoram held polls in Tuirial (ST) assembly constituency. Nagaland held polls in Shamtorr-Chessore (ST) assembly seat.

Rajasthan held polls in two constituencies namely Vallabhnagar and Dhariawad (ST).

Telangana held poll in the Huzurabad assembly constituency.

Dinhata, Santipur, Khardaha and Gosaba (SC) assembly seats in West Bengal went to vote in the assembly by-polls on October 30. In Dinhata and Shantipur, two MPs Nishith Pramanik and Jagannath Sarkar had resigned.

Adequate numbers of EVMs and VVPATs have been made available and all steps have been taken to ensure that the polls are conducted smoothly with the help of these machines.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, all polling personnel and election officials including the private persons engaged in the election duty were double vaccinated before taking their services.

(With inputs from agencies)

