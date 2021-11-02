EC to announce bypoll results in Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and others today2 min read . Updated: 02 Nov 2021, 06:21 AM IST
- By-elections were held in three parliamentary constituencies and 30 assembly constituencies on October
The results of by-elections that were held in three parliamentary constituencies and 30 assembly constituencies on October 30 will be announced today. The results will be available on the official website of the election commission.
The election commission decided to hold the bye-elections to fill vacancies. It said in a press release on September 28, "The Commission has reviewed the situations related to the pandemic, flood, festivals, cold conditions in certain regions, feedback from concerned States/UT and taken into consideration all facts and circumstances and it has decided to hold bye-elections to fill vacancies …."
These are the 3 parliamentary constituencies, 30 assembly constituencies were by-elections were held:
Adequate numbers of EVMs and VVPATs have been made available and all steps have been taken to ensure that the polls are conducted smoothly with the help of these machines.
In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, all polling personnel and election officials including the private persons engaged in the election duty were double vaccinated before taking their services.
(With inputs from agencies)
