EC to form committee to make process of enlisting transgenders as voters easier

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv said, "We had a meeting with transgender today and I must say their comment and their feeling moved us. They are saying we don't have rights in the properties so what address do we give, we have stigma our date birth not known. We write TG Male TG Female in forms, so we have taken on ourselves to include Transgender in a very focused manner and that is what the society should be doing nobody should be marginalised at any cost".