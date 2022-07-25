Shrikant Deshpande, Chief Election Officer, Maharashtra said, ‘the Election Commission of India will start a campaign to link Voter ID cards with Aadhaar cards from August 1’
The Election Commission of India is set to begin a campaign to link Voter ID cards with Aadhaar cards from August 1. Shrikant Deshpande, Chief Election Officer, Maharashtra told ANI, “the Election Commission of India will start a campaign to link Voter ID cards with Aadhaar cards from August 1, across the state." This will be done to establish identity of electors and authentication of entries in electoral roll and to identify registration of name of the same person in more than one constituency or more than once in same constituency, the Chief Election Officer told news agency ANI.
“Now Voter ID cards to be linked to Aadhaar card with a view to establish identity of electors & authentication of entries in electoral roll & to identify registration of name of the same person in more than one constituency or more than once in same constituency," Chief Election Officer said.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday asked Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, who has challenged the Election Laws (Amendment) Act, 2021 that enables linking of electoral roll data with the Aadhaar ecosystem, to approach the competent high court. The Supreme Court bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and A S Bopanna, which asked Surjewala's counsel as to why he has not moved the high court first, granted the politician liberty to approach the high court. The Supreme Court was hearing Surjewala's plea challenging the constitutional validity of section 4 and 5 of the Election Laws (Amendment) Act, 2021.
The Supreme Court bench said, "why do not you move the Delhi High Court? You will have the same remedy. You are challenging sections 4 and 5 of the Election Laws (Amendment) Act of 2021. Why have you come here? You can go to the Delhi High Court." Notably, the counsel representing the Congress leader said three states will go to elections in the next six months, while underlining the significance of the petition. Additionally, the bench said if there are different petitions, the Union of India can file a transfer petition and the apex court might club the matters before one high court.
"An efficacious alternative remedy is available before the high court in the exercise of its jurisdiction under Article 226 of the Constitution," the bench said, also stating that "the remedy which is available in the law, we grant liberty to the petitioner to move a petition under Article 226 (of the Constitution) before the competent high court." Article 226 empowers high courts to issue writs in various matters to any person or authority, including the government.
