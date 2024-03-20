Taking cognisance of the DMK complaint, the Election Commission directed the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer to take “appropriate action" against Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje for her remark alleging the link between people from Tamil Nadu and Bengaluru Rameshwaram cafe blast case.

EC's direction to take immediate action against the Union Minister came after the DMK accused that her remarks violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

"ECI has directed CEO Karnataka to take immediate and appropriate action on the complaint of DMK against the alleged violation of MCC by BJP leader and Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje while addressing reporters in Bengaluru, Karnataka," the poll commission said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, DMK filed a complaint with EC over Shobha Karandlaje's remark on people from Tamil Nadu. On Tuesday, she had said that "one guy comes from Tamil Nadu, takes training there, and plants a bomb at Rameshwaram Cafe."

The Tamil Nadu's ruling party accused the union minister of violating the Representation of the Peoples Act, 1951, and the Model Code of Conduct, the ruling party in Tamil Nadu requested the poll panel to “take appropriate action against Karandlaje."

In its complaint, the DMK said, "Pertinently, an investigation in the blast case is currently underway, and the National Investigation Agency has so far not been able to identify the culprit behind the blast. Despite the same, the Hon'ble Minister has made the baseless accusation that the bomb was planted by people from Tamil Nadu. It is being reproduced hereunder: "People from Tamil Nadu come here, get trained there and plant bombs here. Placed bomb in cafe".

An IED explosion took place at Bengaluru's Rameshwaram cafe on March 1. The incident left nearly 10 people injured. The matter is currently under NIA's investigation.

(More to come)

