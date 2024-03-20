EC seeks action against Shobha Karandlaje after DMK files complaint over 'person from Tamil Nadu plants bomb' remark
Bengaluru cafe blast:Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer directed to take action against Shobha Karandlaje for her remark on people from Tamil Nadu
Taking cognisance of the DMK complaint, the Election Commission directed the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer to take “appropriate action" against Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje for her remark alleging the link between people from Tamil Nadu and Bengaluru Rameshwaram cafe blast case.