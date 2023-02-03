Echoes of Joshimath in Jammu and Kashmir: 19 families evacuated as houses in Doda develop cracks
Nineteen families were evacuated after their homes developed cracks, with officials also declaring a mosque and a religious school for girls unsafe in Thathri.
Mere weeks after thousands were evacuated from the Himalayan town of Joshimath, a similar situation appears to be unfolding in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district. Nineteen families were evacuated after their homes developed cracks, with officials also declaring a mosque and a religious school for girls unsafe in Thathri.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×